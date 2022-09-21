OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, September 20, the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will be hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the kids.

Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the track area as kids make their way around the track. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be conducted in drive-thru style.

“We are pleased to bring back, for the third year, the Halloween Trunk or Treating event at Oswego Speedway,” Barlow said. “This event allows Oswego residents a great opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit, collect some candy, and interact with local leaders, businesses, and organizations. Thank you to the Oswego Speedway and the Oswego Youth Bureau for partnering together once again to host this popular event.”

If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and decorate your trunk or table, please contact Jen Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451

