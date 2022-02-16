OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today an initiative through a partnership with the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and FoodFetched, an Ogdensburg based food delivery service company, to waive delivery fees and service charges for food delivery for city residents from March 1 through March 13.

The City of Oswego and FoodFetched will cover delivery service charges to allow for free food delivery, using the FoodFetched app, from local, participating restaurants. The temporary program will also eliminate the user fee for participating restaurants.

“Food delivery apps traditionally sway people towards shopping with larger, corporate food chains. By partnering with FoodFetched to temporarily eliminate delivery fees, we provide residents an opportunity to shop local, at no cost, while using delivery apps and we save small businesses money from covering added on service charges,” Barlow said. “Our initiative is a win-win for consumers and small business owners and gives residents a chance to try delivery service apps at no extra charge, while promoting our small, downtown businesses.”

Food delivery service apps became very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as people preferred to stay home to avoid crowds and ensure social distancing. However, food delivery service apps charge extra money for delivery to both the consumer and small businesses by adding service charges and other fees. The fees create a larger expense for residents ordering food and cuts into the profit margin for small businesses.

“FoodFetched is excited to partner with the City of Oswego to provide a great local delivery service to the community and work with local restaurants,” said Jeff Lago of FoodFetched.

Business owners interested in signing onto FoodFetched to take advantage of the upcoming initiative need to email Amy Murphy at [email protected] no later than February 25.

Oswego City residents interested in participating can download the FoodFetched app or go to www.foodfetched.com to create an account.

