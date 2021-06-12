Mayor Barlow Announces Free Tour Day For Oswego Families At Fort Ontario On July 3

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the Oswego City County Youth Bureau has partnered with Fort Ontario to offer free tours of Fort Ontario to Oswego families on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

The hour and a half long tour will cover the grounds of Fort Ontario with information explaining the 266-year history of the facility and the importance Oswego played in key, historical events. If your child would like to be a part of the tour, please call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau to register at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 prior to July 3rd.

“Through a great partnership with Paul Lear and the folks at Fort Ontario, we are thrilled to offer a free tour day for Oswego families to promote and highlight one of our greatest assets,” Barlow said. “It is important to recognize and understand the rich history Fort Ontario and Oswego has played in our nation’s history and I hope by offering a free tour day during Fourth of July weekend, we encourage Oswego residents to visit the Fort and teach our youth how important the history of our country is and the unique role our community played throughout our country’s history.”

Paul Lear, site manager of Fort Ontario through New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said, “volunteers and staff of Fort Ontario State Historic Site are pleased to partner with the City of Oswego and are looking forward to walking in the footsteps of history with a new generation of Oswegonians!”

The fourth and current Fort Ontario is built on the ruins of three earlier fortifications which were the site of three French and Indian War and two War of 1812 battles. It was occupied by the U.S. Army through World War II. From 1944 to 1946 the fort served as the only refugee camp in the United States for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust under an Executive Order from President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“This is a great opportunity for the children and parents to learn about history. The Fort Ontario is a beautiful landmark in the City of Oswego and being 4th of July weekend there is so much going on there,” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

The Free Tour Day was created through a partnership between the Oswego City Youth Bureau and Fort Ontario. The City of Oswego will cover all entry costs for attendees, offered through a reduced rate from Fort Ontario. Slots will be filled on a first come-first serve basis.

The City of Oswego on Sunday, July 4 is also hosting a downtown block party with music, outdoor dining and children’s activities from 5-9pm, with fireworks over the Oswego River beginning at 9:45 p.m.

