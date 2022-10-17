OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the grand opening of a new $500,000 concrete skate park during a ribbon cutting ceremony, joined by the Common Council, professional skateboarders, local businesses, and members of the public, on Saturday, October 15.

First announced in his State of the City Address earlier this year, the city of Oswego partnered with Pillar SkateParks, owned by Oswego native Brad Siedlecki, to design and construct the park. The 8,000 square foot park, located on the east side of the Oswego River, features several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms to allow for plenty of skate space and fixtures for riding.

“The Oswego Skatepark turned out better than we ever could’ve imagined thanks to the great work by the Oswego Department of Public Works, Pillar SkateParks, and Artisan Skateparks. The new facility gives the youth in our community another fun place and opportunity to spend time outdoors and active and adds to the list of new public amenities here in Oswego,” Barlow said. “The quality of the park and the waterfront property along the river makes this a premier skatepark in the Central New York area and I expect it to attract families from around the area to our community.”

Brad Siedlecki, owner of Pillar SkateParks said, “it was an honor to come back to my hometown to work with Mayor Barlow to produce a long over-do skate park for this community. Skateboarding is not a crime.”

Funding for the park will come from two different sources. Approximately $300,000 will come from the city’s $1.7 million allocation from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan funding package while another $200,000 had been previously earmarked last fall from a property transaction when the city sold a large lot on George Street to Farnham Family Services for future development.

“Thanks to Mayor Barlow’s leadership and the support of the Common Council we have an awesome new skatepark for the kids in our community to enjoy right here in the fourth ward. The location is perfect, and I expect the park to be a great success,” said Fourth Ward Common Councilor Shawn Walker.

