Mayor Barlow Announces Partnership With Verizon To Boost Service In Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has negotiated with Small Wireless Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems, LLC, operating as Verizon, for the installation of several 5G ‘small cells’ and ‘distributed antenna systems’ throughout the City of Oswego, thereby improving cell coverage for all residents, businesses, and visitors to the City of Oswego. The Master License Agreement grants Verizon a nonexclusive license to access, use, and occupy the City’s rights of way to install small cell facilities throughout the City. The small cell facilities will bring 5G capability to a wide range of mobile device users.

“The addition of widespread 5G capability will continue to enhance the improvements made by the City of Oswego over the past 7 years and will result in even more opportunities to strengthen our local economy and provide better connectivity to all users within the City of Oswego”, said Mayor Billy Barlow.

The twenty-year agreement will place nine new cells in various areas throughout the city. The city will financially benefit from this agreement with payments for applications to attach 5G facilities to city-owned poles, including annual recurring fees. Mayor Barlow said both the city and Verizon hope to have the cells installed and operating before Harborfest, when thousands of additional people will descend upon Oswego for the large festival the final week of July.

The Oswego Common Council will discuss the final agreement during the Administrative Committee meeting on May 15 with final approval expected during the Common Council meeting on May 22.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...