Mayor Barlow Announces Start Of $2 Million Riverwalk Rehabilitation Project

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow today announced the start of another construction project to repair, rehabilitate, and improve the northern section of the west linear riverwalk area behind the Oswego post office building. In 2019, the riverwalk was severally damaged due to significant, consistent flooding. The project includes the stabilization of the river’s edge, replacement of damaged retaining walls and sidewalks, as well as the rehabilitation of large stretches of railing along the riverwalk.

The project will also help improve the aesthetics pf the area by eliminating some overgrown brush and introducing landscaping to sections along the walking path. The $2 million project is being funded by the Federal Government from a FEMA emergency declaration due to high water levels and flooding.

“The rehabilitation of the west linear riverwalk is a project long overdue and will be welcome to many people who utilize the river walk area,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Once complete, this project will make the riverwalk area more safe and more pleasant for the folks who walk, bike, and fish in this area. The project is yet another example of how we have leveraged state and federal grant money to transform and improve our waterfront and compliments the countless other waterfront projects successfully implemented over the last eight years,” Barlow said.

The Riverwalk is currently closed from the recreational parking area in the South to the Utica Street Bridge. Fishing access will be restored in time for the salmon season wherever it can be safely achieved. Work, using Hannibal based contractor W.D. Malone, will be completed by June 2024, with construction pausing during the winter.

During the winter, the Riverwalk along the river will remain closed from the Utica Street Bridge to the Bridge Street bridge. These closures are the result of the protective railings needing to be removed and rehabilitated off-site.

