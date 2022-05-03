Mayor Barlow Announces Start Of Construction For 2022 Road Paving Project

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today residents and motorists in the city of Oswego should prepare for widespread road construction as the city begins the 2022 road paving project on Wednesday, May 4.

The city has contracted with Riccelli-Northern to complete the over $1 million milling and paving work throughout the city, with a large portion of the work taking place on the east side.

“As we do every year, we have worked to maximize the amount of paving we can do through our CHIPS funding provided by New York State and expedite the approval process to get paving done promptly in the beginning of Spring,” Barlow said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as they experience detours and delays the next few weeks but look forward to paving some of the worse streets in the city.”

2022 city of Oswego paving project includes:

East Seneca Street (George Street to the Bridge)

East 8th Street (Bridge to Schuyler St)

East 9th Street (Bridge to Mercer St)

East Albany Street (East 1st to East 7th Streets)

East 2nd Street (Utica to McDougal Streets)

Yates Avenues (end to end)

McWhorter Street (end to end)

South Division Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Scriba Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Cochran Street (East 2nd to East 3rd)

Bronson Street (Liberty Street to 5th Street)

West Third Street (Utica to Albany Street)

Erie Street (West First Street to 7th Street)

West Seventh Street (Bridge Street to Utica Street)

RT 48 (City Line to Munn Street)

Center Street (end to end)

Residents and motorists should allow for a few extra minutes when traveling for delays and detours. Residents are also asked to look for obey ‘No Parking’ signs along streets on the paving plan. Riccelli-Northern will begin milling on Route 48 near the Country Club Wednesday morning. The entire project is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...