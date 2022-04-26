OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego Department of Public Works has started construction on the demolition of the current playground at Breitbeck Park to make space for the incoming $550,000 playground to be built in June.

The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to replace the old and dangerous playground at Breitbeck Park with a playground that’ll add to our recent projects and provide a fun, unique experience for our youngsters,” Barlow said. “Throughout my administration, we have renovated and upgraded several city parks, playgrounds, and common areas to make Oswego more accessible to all, and a more enjoyable place to visit, live and raise a family. By replacing this playground, we complete our package of projects making Breitbeck a destination point with something for everyone.”

Last December, the City of Oswego secured a $413,000 grant from New York state to pay for the cost of the project, while the Common Council approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete the project. The playground was designed by Ithaca based Parkitects in consultation with city personnel.

Following the DPW’s removal of the existing structure, Parkitects will arrive to assist the DPW with installation of the new structure. During demolition and construction, the playground area will be closed, and the public is asked to avoid the construction zone in the park. The new playground is expected to be built and opened by July 1.

“I am excited we are replacing the old, splintery, playground at Breitbeck Park,” said First Ward Councilor Susan McBrearty. “Many of the activities are outdated and not in compliance with current accessibility standards. I appreciate Mayor Barlow’s commitment to upgrading all our city parks. I’d also like to thank the staff at the office of Community and Economic Development; their grant writing talents have helped secure the funds needed to offset some of the cost. I know we are all looking forward to the new playground opening in July.”

The completion of the Breitbeck Park playground will add to the list of improved areas around the community. In 2018, the city built and opened its’ first dog park and replaced the existing playground at Kingsford Park Elementary School.

In 2019, the city worked with Parkitects to design and build the community’s first ADA accessible playground at Hamilton Park to accommodate those with physical disabilities. Last month, the city started site preparation for a $500,000 skate park to be installed this Fall.

