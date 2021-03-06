OSWEGO – Mayor Barlow has announced the City of Oswego and Wayne Drugs is allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments today noon to 5 p.m. at the McCrobie civic center – 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Individuals must be 65 and older ONLY and must be a resident of New York state.

Clinic is open and taking walk-ins until 5 p.m. today.

