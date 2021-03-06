Mayor Barlow Announces Walk-In COVID-19 Appointments Available Today For Individuals 65+

March 6, 2021 Contributor
Anna Reitz, Oswego County Public Health Nurse and Immunization Coordinator, passes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Senior Licensed Practical Nurse Tina Bourgeois at the Oswego County Health Department’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Photo by Sonia Robinson.

OSWEGO – Mayor Barlow has announced the City of Oswego and Wayne Drugs is allowing walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments today noon to 5 p.m. at the McCrobie civic center – 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Individuals must be 65 and older ONLY and must be a resident of New York state.

Clinic is open and taking walk-ins until 5 p.m. today.

  1. That is a photo of County employees, which has nothing to do with this story on billy’s clinic.

  2. Oftentimes file photos are used of a previous event to announce that another event is happening since there is not a photo of that event yet. Thank you for your feedback.

