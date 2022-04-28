OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department recently responded to a felony criminal mischief complaint on West 3rd Street at the corner of West Oneida Street.

Three male suspects, now known to be juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 14 were identified by the complainant who had followed them to West Bridge and West 7th streets.

The responding officer detained the two of the three males in handcuffs. The third male started to walk away and was verbally non-compliant. The officer attempted to stop the third male suspect at which time he tried to punch the officer, according to the mayor’s office. The officer brought the male to the ground and handcuffed him without further incident. None of the juveniles were injured.

All three will be issued appearance tickets directing them to Oswego County Family Court. The mayor’s office noted the 14 year old male that was taken to the ground is approximately 5’10” and 200 pounds. As with all use of force complaints, this entire incident will be reviewed internally.

Regarding the incident, Mayor Billy Barlow said, “the three juveniles captured in the footage, combined, have 35 police interactions in the last year and a half. After today’s incident, they will be charged with felonies along with a resisting arrest charge for attempting to punch an Oswego police officer. Rather than relying on flimsily filmed cell phone footage shot at a distance, we have reviewed the body cam footage that clearly shows the juvenile attempting to punch a police officer. The police officers’ actions were appropriate, charges have been filed accordingly, and I’m more than happy to release the body camera footage. Lastly, I applaud the business owner who had their property damaged by these juveniles for immediately notifying police. Thanks to the Oswego Police Department’s swift response and handling of the situation, these three juveniles will now be held accountable.”

