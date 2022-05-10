Mayor Barlow Proclaims May As Older Americans Month In Oswego

OSWEGO – Today, Tuesday, May 10, Mayor Billy Barlow issued a proclamation proclaiming the Month of May as Older Americans Month in the city of Oswego.

Barlow was accompanied by Council President Rob Corradino and Sara Sunday, Aging Services Administrator for Oswego County Office of the Aging.

“I, and the Office for the Aging, would like to thank Mayor Barlow and the Oswego City Common Council for recognizing the month of May as Older Americans Month. But beyond the month of May, I want to thank the mayor for his continued support of aging initiatives assisting our elders to ‘Age Their Way’ as well as partnering with the OFA for events such as our Longest Day Celebration and our senior picnic. I look forward to our continued partnership and working together in the future,” Sunday said.

