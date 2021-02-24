OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced earlier this year in his State of the City Address he would be proposing another annual reduction in the city sewer bill for property owners in the City of Oswego.

Barlow’s proposal will reduce city water and sewer bills by $100 a year for both metered and flat rate users in the City of Oswego, offering relief to all property owners in the city.

“I’m thrilled to continue delivering financial relief to our property owners in Oswego who, in years past, have consistently been subjected to tax hikes and endless service fee increases,” Barlow said. “We’ve worked hard to recover our municipal infrastructure, strategically invest in our water and wastewater treatment facilities, and improve our operations to save our residents money while enhancing services.”

Barlow cited his administrations investment of $10 million, over five years, to the city’s two wastewater plants, completion of a $58 million westside sewer separation project in last fall, and $7 million of grant funding secured, as reasons for the rate reduction.

The proposal, if approved, would reduce the city flat rate water and sewer bill from $900 a year to $800 a year, a $25 reduction per quarterly bill for Oswego homeowners. In 2019, the City of Oswego implemented a $200 a year reduction of water and sewer rates for flat rate user’s only, dropping the bill from $1,100 a year to $900. The latest proposal will cover all users, a goal that was promised upon the first charge reduction back in 2019.

“The proposed rate reduction shows that Mayor Barlow and this administration strive to do better every year , while working to repair to infrastructure and our facilities,” said Tom Kells, Commissioner of the Department of Public Works. “The Camden Group has done a great job partnering with the city to accomplish these goals and I appreciate the hard work the men and women at the DPW, water plant and wastewater plant have accomplished during these difficult times.”

If approved, the reduced rates would take effect on April 1st, 2021. Mayor Barlow will present his proposal to the Common Council this Monday at 6:30pm at Oswego City Hall, 13 West Oneida Street, Oswego.

“It is truly a privilege to work with this administration,” said Ken Scherrieble, President of the Camden Group, a private company who operates the city’s wastewater treatment plants. “Mayor Barlow and the Council understand that investing in capital improvements reduce the cost of operating the facilities in the long term. Over the past 5 years we have invested more than $10 million in the two Wastewater Treatment Facilities. Those investments have allowed us to reduce the annual cost of operating the facilities and the number of compliance issues to near zero. Without Mayor Barlow’s long-term vision and drive to obtain grant funding and spearhead these improvements, the community would not have seen a reduction in rates and increase in performance. Truly an amazing turn around in a short period of time!”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...