OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow addressed the Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club this morning at Oswego Tea Company to discuss downtown revitalization efforts, waterfront projects, relief grants to small businesses and other developments around Oswego.

Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill followed Mayor Barlow’s presentation with an update on the city budget approval process, now scheduled for Wednesday, September 22.

