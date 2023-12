OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow yesterday welcomed four new recruit police officers to the Oswego Police Department.

John McGrew II, Breanne Sapp, Patrick Twiss and Sabrina Verdoliva, were recently hired by Mayor Barlow and Chief Philip Cady. The four new officers reported for duty yesterday morning.

McGrew, Sapp, Twiss and Verdoliva will enter the department as recruits until they begin at the Police Academy for a 26-week academy program beginning on April 26.

