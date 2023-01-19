Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address

From WBUC’s Youtube Channel.

Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.

Touching on over $20 million in enhancements to Oswego’s waterfront, $100 million of private investment in downtown Oswego, almost $50 million in state and federal grant money secured, and countless other community improvements the mayor proclaimed the state of the city was strong and his administration will have left the community better than they found it. “While some may consider the final year of any mayoral term to be a lame duck session on cruise control, I view it very differently: as our final opportunity to get important work done and to put the finishing touches on what we can all objectively agree, has been a transformative eight-year tenure,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “If you aren’t progressing, you’re regressing, so simply coasting through to the end of my administration is not our course for this year and should never be the objective after 2023. We’ve worked hard, together, as a community to get where we are at this moment, and we must commit to continuing to move forward both this year and beyond,” he said.

Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Highlights

New Interactive Playground for Children 7 & Under at Rotary Park

$100,000 Promotion & Advertising Campaign to attract Micron Employees

Pave $1 Million Worth of City Streets

Reduce Water Sewer Bills another $100 per year

$2 Million Rehabilitate West Linear Riverwalk South of Utica Street

$1.2 Million Vehicle, Biking & Pedestrian Improvements to Route 48

$25,000 February Round of Blizzard Bucks Buy One Get One Promotion

Create Oswego Police Department Neighborhood Outreach & Response Team

Complete Sheldon Beach Transformation Project and Open William S. Cahill Pier

Mayor Barlow concluded his speech by saying, “there is an undeniable renewed confidence in this community, and we’ve made tremendous progress in recent years. We have more going for us right now, today, than at any time in recent memory. I believe in this community and the people of Oswego and is why I know the State of our City is strong.”

Barlow will conclude his time in office at the end of the year.

