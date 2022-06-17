National Grid Donates $500 To Oswego Fire Department

OSWEGO – Avoiding surprises is something fire departments and other first responders strive for as they protect the public from safety hazards, but Chief Randy Griffin of the Oswego Fire Dept. received a pleasant one recently: a $500 donation from National Grid.

Griffin, who is also the city’s director of emergency management, was joined by trainees at the city’s fire academy as National Grid representatives presented him with the donation. Oswego Fire Department recently completed our First Responder Gas E-Learning program and had its name drawn from all participating departments to receive the donation.

Developed with the assistance of local firefighting professionals, National Grid offers interactive safety programs for emergency responders on electric and natural gas safety. In addition to this training, our first responder safety website contains safety bulletins and other resources to help police, firefighters and other emergency responders respond safely to natural gas and electrical hazards. National Grid also offers a smartphone app for emergency responders to identify and report damage to the company.

Press release from National Grid.

