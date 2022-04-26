OSWEGO – Safe passage of windmill blades and construction parts through the city of Oswego will now find a more practical transportation route; a measure passed during last night’s Oswego Common Council meeting, Monday, April 25.

Earlier this year, the Port of Oswego won a bid to receive construction parts for a windmill farm through the Vestas/Bluestone Wind Farm Project. Plans to move the parts out of Oswego came under scrutiny from the Common Council in February.

After much debate a route was finally mapped out, the resolution passing during the February 14 Common Council meeting. However, during last week’s committee meeting, logistic analysts from Atlas Path Finder on behalf of Vestas, brought forth a proposal which maps out an even better transport plan while limiting intrusion through residential areas.

The original plan included large trucks being staged at the old Fitzgibbons Plant site and then transported down Mitchell Street onto County Route 1.

The updated plan will now include trucks leaving the Fitzgibbons site, traveling down Mercer Street and entering the Hammermill property at the intersection of East 12th Street where they will be staged for transport the next morning.

From the Hammermill site, the trucks will travel down Mitchell Street to County Route 1, then onto State Route 104. All trucks will be turned off at night to alleviate any noise issues. As per the original plan, all trucks will be DOT inspected every day along with State Trooper escorts.

“I think the amount of people that will be impacted will be significantly less, so it’s a far better option, so we appreciate that – thank you,” Councilor Kevin Hill said during last week’s committee meeting.

Also passed by the council last night was a contract for the design and construction of the East Linear Skate Park. Architecture and development of the park will be through a company out of Arizona called Pillar Design Studios and Artisan Skate Parks.

The owner, Brad Siedlecki is an Oswego native. During last week’s committee meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow said Siedlecki has created numerous skate parks across the country that are pretty impressive; also saying he has numerous local connections, which will help keep much of the work local. Construction of the park will begin in late August, taking 60 days for completion. Cost of the project is $500,000.

Following are other items unanimously approved by the agenda:

Approve minute from April 11, 2022 Common Council meeting

Approve use of Breitbeck Park by the Oswego YMCA in order to hold outdoor fitness classes from May through September 2022

Accept donation of bench from Jenn Quill in memory of her husband Dennis J Quill

Accept donation of a set of grain rescue shields to the fire department from the Port of Oswego Authority

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budgets amendment for the final fees and matters relating to the 2020 audit

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.. To view the full agenda, please click here.

