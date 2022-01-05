OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met virtually on the evening of January 4, 2022.

To begin the meeting, a moment of silence was observed for Alfred Williams, a recently deceased substitute bus driver.

Then a vote to accept the district’s goals was unanimously accepted.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III began his report to the board with a greeting celebrating the new year, and noted that all students that are able to attend school in person are doing so. Calvin said that the district is closely watching the infection rate in the county, which he reported is higher than in past periods, but that the district is implementing mitigating strategies to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the schools.

Calvin announced the district’s consideration of reducing the number of attendees allowed to observe indoor events such as concerts and sporting events, possibly allowing two spectators per student.

“Our priority continues to be providing in person learning wherever we can and maintaining the health and safety of our students,” Calvin said.

Board President Heather DelConte asked Calvin for a number representing the students and staff with COVID-19. Calvin said that at least 241 students and staff were currently affected, but that the Oswego County Health Department was lagging in reporting data.

“The Health Department is seriously behind,” Calvin said.

The district is expecting data regarding the effect of the holiday break in the next few days.

Calvin then discussed New York state’s recently implemented “Test To Stay” program, which would allow students exposed to the virus but testing negative to remain in school. Students must take at least three tests over a seven day period. This protocol must be supported by the local health departments. Calvin reported that the Oswego County Department of Health is not currently ready to support this initiative, but that it may soon be able to.

Calvin also discussed the new guidance from the CDC and Governor Kathy Hochul regarding shorter quarantine periods for staff, but he noted that some of these recommendations were being reconsidered, and that the board will be informed as soon as more information is made available.

New York state’s January regents exams have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Calvin said that he had a “hunch” that the June and August regents exams would also be canceled, with the option for individual students to take the exams by request.

Calvin announced that COVID-19 tests will be available at a drive through event on Wednesday, January 5. Each student enrolled in the district will receive two tests. These test kits have been distributed by New York state, with the hope that students would be able to test before returning to school. The tests are being distributed a few days later than planned.

OCSD was allotted just over 7,000 tests, according to Calvin.

The district’s screening testing program encountered a technical glitch, but Calvin stated that it should be up and running by the end of the week.

Calvin then shared a voting machine concern that affects all of the county’s school districts. The Oswego County Board of Elections will no longer support the voting machines used in district elections and has recommended that districts purchase their own machines. Board President Heather DelConte asked Calvin if he had ever encountered this type of situation in any other county that he had worked in, and Calvin said that he had not.

Commenting on the county’s decision, DelConte said she finds it very infuriating. DelConte went on to say that she has worked with the government and courts committee, and that she found this situation to be very frustrating.

Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squires said that the District had been working on this issue since June 2021. The district would need five voting machines.

All items on the Consent Agenda were passed unanimously.

All items on the Personnel Agenda passed unanimously.

Student Representative Zachary DeMott wished the Board a Happy New Year, and said that he was glad to get back to in-person learning. Discussing the National Honor Society, DeMott said that a collection of toiletry items had netted 300 items to be donated to Human Concerns.

“I feel that this is very impressive,” DeMott said.

DeMott expressed his concern for the health of the District’s staff and students.

Next on the agenda was Items From the Board, with Board Member Pamela Dowd saying,”We are all going to do everything we can to stay in person, but we will need everyone’s help with it.”

Dowd said that vaccinations are what is going to keep the district going, and that she hoped for a better 2022.

The board then moved to executive session to discuss a confidential personnel matter.

The agenda for last night’s meeting can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related