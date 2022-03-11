OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is currently accepting petitions for the Board of Education for the 2022-23 school budget vote and board of education election on May 17, 2022.

Oswego City School District will be filling two three-year seats on board of education during the May election.

A candidate for the board of education must meet the following qualifications:

1. Be at least 18 years of age;

2. Be able to read and write;

3. Be a citizen of the United States;

4. Be a qualified voter of the district;

5. Be a resident of the school district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of a least one year immediately before the election;

6. Has not been removed from any school district office within the preceding year;

7. Does not reside with another board member of the same school board;

8. Is not a current employee of the school district;

9. And does not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.

No employee of the school district may be a member of the board; except as permitted by law.

The term is three years, and the positions are unpaid.

Petitions for nominating candidates for the Oswego City School District Board of Education can be obtained via appointment from the District Clerk/Superintendent’s Office located at the Education Center, 1 Buccaneer Boulevard, Oswego, NY 13126 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 315-341-2001.

Petitions must be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the Oswego City School District. The petitions must state the name and address of the candidate, and the residential address of each signer must also be provided. The deadline to turn a petition in is April 27 by 5 p.m. to the address listed above.

