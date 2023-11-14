OCSD Board of Education, Superintendent Aim To Increase Collaboration Among Other Goals

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Ray Kilmer recently established goals to help propel the district forward.

The board has several goals when it comes to safety, finance, collaboration and building relationships. According to board members, they would like to establish a Community Relations Committee to foster relationships with community partners and stakeholders. Additionally, the board is focused on assessing/monitoring safety across the district; exploring alternate revenue streams for the district; and strengthening board development and collaboration with the superintendent and cabinet to improve the culture and climate of the district.

“The OCSD community is incredible, and these goals will help strengthen the district and move us forward in a positive direction,” said BOE President Dr. Jim MacKenzie. “The board is looking forward to working with the superintendent, the staff, and the community to build an even stronger school district.”

In addition to the board’s objectives, Dr. Kilmer, who began his tenure with OCSD in September, has also established several goals of his own to lead the district into the future. Kilmer’s goals, based on the NYSSBA Performance Standards for Superintendents, focus on vision, culture, and instructional leadership; operations, resource, and personnel management; board governance and policy; and communication and community relations.

Below are Dr. Kilmer’s goals:

• Be visible throughout the district through:

a. school and classroom visits

b. meeting with building-level administrators

c. attending school events

• Expand opportunities to connect with and collaborate with community partners to support all students.

• Convene the strategic planning committee to review the Oswego City School District Strategic Plan to:

a. evaluate if the current mission and vision statement communicate our core educational values, speak to the culture of our district, and provide staff, students, and community members with ideals to reach for in participation with the district.

b. review the 2021-2024 priorities and strategies to assess the need for changes or modification to the plan.

• Evaluate and update the current job duties of the Executive Director of Business and Finance to facilitate a successful search for a new candidate for the 24-25 school year.

• Review the current district policies and develop a framework that identifies a 3-5 year plan for updating district policies and administrative regulation.

“It’s imperative to establish goals not only for the district but for myself as well,” Dr. Kilmer said. “I will hold myself accountable and constantly work to achieve these objectives alongside the board and the greater OCSD community. These goals will help us guide our decision-making moving forward.”

