OSWEGO, NY – This past school year, the Oswego City School District and the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO) teamed up to provide hands-on learning to students just outside the comfort of their own classroom.

Throughout the spring, CMOO’s Mobile STEM Lab, fitted with interactive, play-based STEM learning activities, traveled and made stops at the five OCSD elementaries — Charles E. Riley Elementary, Frederick Leighton Elementary, Minetto Elementary, Fitzhugh Park Elementary and Kingsford Park Elementary.

Jamie Sykut, the Director of Instructional Technology at OCSD, and Kathryn Watson, Executive Director of CMOO, began having discussions last year on forming a partnership to expand on CMOO’s Mobile STEM Lab approach. Sykut said he was looking at new ways to use a district-owned enclosed trailer that was previously used for filming and producing district events but could not safely store television equipment any longer. After talks with Watson and several key people in OCSD, the process of transforming the trailer moved forward.

“With the advancement of digital technology, the trailer was no longer being used to film district events,” Sykut said. “We were able to find another purpose for it that benefits students.”

The benefits of the new and improved trailer provided the schools with a low-effort way to captivate students in hands-on STEM learning activities.

Watson said the goal was to create a deep engagement of students in all grade levels.

“I’ve watched and documented children problem-solving, experimenting, iterating, communicating, and working together. Students have practiced persistence, had to draw on their social emotional skills, and have tapped into engineering thinking,” Watson said. “Most of all, I want children to remember that learning can be fun and to find the joy and excitement in learning.”

The CMOO Mobile STEM Lab offered students access to high-quality STEM learning experiences that are tied to New York state standards by grade level. There is a different activity per grade level, and Watson says they are looking to develop more activities in time for the new school year.

“We’re in the process of creating an additional curriculum that will be ready by the fall,” Watson said. “We hope to continue to expand this and offer more options.”

Sykut has also been brainstorming other ways to partner with the community and CMOO on STEM projects. He says that one specific project that has been discussed involves highlighting the importance of Lake Ontario for our community.

“Lake Ontario plays such a vital role for businesses, shipping, transportation and even recreation,” Sykut said. “The goal will be to incorporate learning activities focused on Lake Ontario in our engineering and television production classes at the high school, while also working within the community.”

