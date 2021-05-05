OCSD Superintendent Discusses Plans For Summer Programs, Next School Year During BOE Meeting

OSWEGO – In addition to talks of the next academic year’s budget, the Oswego City School District Board of Education discussed a variety of topics during its meeting last night, including some more information on the 2021-22 academic school year and to accept the retirement of a pair of long-time school district employees.

To start the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III offered several updates regarding the schools, the first one being that grades four through six recently returned to in-person learning and he said that things were going “really well and smooth.”

Later on, Calvin named the four summer programs that the Oswego City School District will offer students which include: an extended school year for students with disabilities and those who are English language learners, a 30-day elementary program at Charles Riley Elementary School for struggling students, a different 30-day program for middle school students who are struggling and a summer school program for high school students.

The final piece that was brought up by Calvin was a goal for next academic year.

“We have heard loud and clearly [from] our parents … that people want to see more days of in-person learning – so do we as a district,” Calvin said. “We are now planning for next year, our goal is to have kids in school five days a week. That is what we are really working diligently on and for our students.”

Calvin went on to add that he expects to have a preliminary plan in place by the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Also during the meeting, the BOE supported a pair of staff retirement, as the agenda reads. Both William Caufield and Paul Sullivan’s retirements were supported unanimously. Caufield has been with the district since Aug. 20, 2008, serving as a custodian at Frederick Leighton School. Sullivan was the senior custodian at the same school, although he was hired on Feb. 4, 1987. Both will retire at the end of the school year, effective June 30.

After COVID-19 created several issues for athletics and sports teams, the BOE was able to resolve some items. The board approved a coach, Kristina Taylir and youth advisor coordinator, Kyle Brown, for the unified bowling team that will participate in a season this spring. The board also had to amend stipends for the winter sports coaches. These amendments came into play after COVID-19 altered the length of their respective seasons.

The final piece of sporting news was brought up by Calvin, who said that the wrestling team would participate in a training program to get ready for the 2021-22 season, since the season will not be played. Calvin added that seniors on the team will be recognized in some form of a senior day like their counterparts in other spring sports.

To end the meeting on a high note, Board of Education member Pamela Dowd wanted to take a moment to give gratitude for the teachers at Oswego schools.

“I would just like to acknowledge all of our teachers because it is National Teacher Appreciation Day,” Dowd said. “Thank you to all of our fabulous teachers out there for what you put in for this district, especially this last year, it has been quite the challenge. We know it and we certainly appreciate all their efforts.”

A separate article on the budget discussion from last night can be found here.

Agenda items and documents from the meeting can be found here. The full meeting can be viewed in the video link provided above.

