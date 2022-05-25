OCSD Superintendent Releases Statement On Texas Tragedy

OSWEGO – Oswego City School District Superintendent Mathis Calvin III today sent out the following letter to the district community regarding the recent shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Dear Oswego City School District Families,

As you most likely have seen the news from Uvalde, Texas, feelings of shock, concern, anger and sadness are affecting many around our country. While the investigation into the tragedy continues, we believe no family should have to go through such an event caused by acts of violence.

Our school district remains steadfast in its dedication to keeping our schools safe and our students supported. If your child needs support, please contact your child’s teachers, administrators, or mental health team. The following URL provides a resource for parent and/or guardians and teachers, which includes information on how to discuss violence with school children: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c9NbKQFMsfVqBu8btC1Fs28rpGI1papQ/view

Oswego CSD also has a toll-free hotline number that anyone can call to anonymously report health and safety concerns. The phone number to the hotline is 315-341-2056. This hotline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports may also be made by contacting your child’s school principal with any concerns.

As we reflect on these difficult events that affect communities, locally and around the world, we are grateful for the continued partnership of our first responders, many of whom are family members of our students.

In Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

