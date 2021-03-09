OSWEGO – Oswego High School successfully began its hybrid in-person model yesterday, Monday March 8, as hundreds of students bustled through the doors for the first time this school year.

Students wore masks and maintained their social distance per regulations, but even face coverings couldn’t hide the smiles and enthusiasm shared by pupils and staff alike.

“It really felt like the first day of school even though it’s March,” said OHS Principal Patrick Wallace. “It was so nice to see students roaming the hallways and in the classrooms. I applaud our staff and students for following the new protocols and making it a great day.”

The OHS hybrid model features two cohorts of students in the building on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and learning via livestream on the other days. Wednesday remains a fully virtual day for all students.

While in class, students sit socially distanced at least six feet apart, and wear masks at all times.

Breakfast and lunch is eaten in the classroom and provided free of charge, and students are able to bring their own lunch if preferred.

To help ensure everyone has the proper information, the district has launched a dedicated page with Oswego High School reopening information. It can be viewed through the OHS webpage by clicking on “OHS Reopening 2021” in the left-hand column.

