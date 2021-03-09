OSWEGO – Oswego High School successfully began its hybrid in-person model yesterday, Monday March 8, as hundreds of students bustled through the doors for the first time this school year.
Students wore masks and maintained their social distance per regulations, but even face coverings couldn’t hide the smiles and enthusiasm shared by pupils and staff alike.
“It really felt like the first day of school even though it’s March,” said OHS Principal Patrick Wallace. “It was so nice to see students roaming the hallways and in the classrooms. I applaud our staff and students for following the new protocols and making it a great day.”
The OHS hybrid model features two cohorts of students in the building on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and learning via livestream on the other days. Wednesday remains a fully virtual day for all students.
While in class, students sit socially distanced at least six feet apart, and wear masks at all times.
Breakfast and lunch is eaten in the classroom and provided free of charge, and students are able to bring their own lunch if preferred.
To help ensure everyone has the proper information, the district has launched a dedicated page with Oswego High School reopening information. It can be viewed through the OHS webpage by clicking on “OHS Reopening 2021” in the left-hand column.
As a student of this school who would rather remain anonymous it is a party of my role as a student to report that although overall successful some aspects of this school return haven’t been so smooth. The entrance into the building isn’t the smoothest as even though the school requires a six foot distance between students as they enter this rule isn’t enforced by the teachers and staff that are watching the lines and testing temperatures of said students. Along with this any student who hasn’t had a health and safety check filled out for them by anyone(although meant to be filled out by a parent or guardian) is required to sit and wait in the schools auditorium until this check is filled out online either by a parent or themselves. This is also a problem as the teachers don’t check if this forum is filled out aslong as the student states that it is filled out that is “good enough” for the staff and teachers.