On The Canals Offers New 2022 Winter Excursions Along Oswego Canal

OSWEGO – On the Canals, a free, recreational program offering unique, seasonal opportunities to experience the outdoors on the New York State Canal system and the adjoining Empire State Trail is part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s Reimagine the Canals initiative.

On the Canals excursions support and promote local businesses through a comprehensive marketing effort, increasing visitation to villages, towns, and cities along the Canal system.

New 2022 Winter Excursions Launching February 5

To register, please visit www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals. All tours are weather dependent.

On the Canals excursion host:

Oswego Expeditions in collaboration with Port of Oswego Authority

Location:

3 Basin Street Oswego, New York 13126

Snowshoe & Book (Excursion #1): A free, guide-led snowshoe experience for adults and children 8+ along the snow swept banks of the Oswego Canal. The tour starts and ends at the Oswego Expeditions headquarters. At the end of the excursion, participants can visit the River’s End Bookstore where they can learn more about Arctic explorers or the history of the Oswego Canal. Participants get a $10 gift certificate for the purchase of new book.

• Feb 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, & 20 at 11 am, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

• Adults & children 8+

• Snowshoes & trekking poles provided

Kids on the Canal (Excursion #2): This free kid-friendly guided snowshoeing experience along the Oswego Canal is available for children ages 6+ and their families during the February Winter School Break. Children will learn the exciting winter sport of snowshoeing with help from trained snowshoeing guides at Oswego Expeditions.

• Feb 21 ? 27 at 10 am, 12pm & 2pm

• Adults & children 6+

• Snowshoes + Hot Cocoa provided

Full Moon Snowshoe Trek (Excursion #3): A one-night-only full moon snowshoe trek along the Oswego Canal will be held on Feb 16. This trek is recommended for adults and kids (ages 12+) to enjoy the peace and serenity of a crisp winter’s night.

• Feb 16 at 8 pm & 11 pm

• Adults & kids, 12+

• Snowshoes & trekking poles provide

