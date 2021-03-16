OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced today via social media that he has directed all city buildings to lower their flags to half-staff today through Sunday in honor of the late H. Douglas Barclay.

“I’m directing flags on all city buildings to be lowered to half-staff today through Sunday as we mourn the loss of Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay who advocated for our region as State Senator for 20 years, was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as Ambassador to El Salvador and was an international businessman of acclaim,” Barlow said in a social media post. “His love for Central New York, particularly Oswego County, was always on full display. He was a warm, kind gentleman and left his mark, through his work and through his family, on our state, region and county that’ll be felt for many, many decades. My sincerest condolences to Mrs. Barclay, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay & the entire Barclay family.”

