Oswego City School District Reopening Plan Met With Opposition From Public At Board Of Education Meeting

OSWEGO – During a special board of education meeting on Monday, Dr. Mathis Calvin III unveiled the full return to school plan the district proposed.

While the plan was laid out, it will be further developed throughout the week after hearing from more stakeholders with the board needing to approve the final plan at next Tuesday’s meeting.

The plan was highlighted by “guiding principles” that include ensuring a safe learning and working environment, access to technology and social-emotional wellness. Prior to discussing the plan when the floor was open to the public, many voiced their displeasure with the mask requirements even though the district received guidance from Oswego County Department of Health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the district’s medical director.

At this time, the plan reads that masks are required inside for all students, staff and visitors, while they can be removed outside.

Of the 10 speakers, six were adamant against the use of masks in schools. The first to talk was Bob Kester, who said he works as an engineer at the nuclear plant. He argued that the U.S. as a whole did too much in terms of lockdowns and other COVID-19 preventive measures.

“It’s just so entrained in me to deal with defining problems, probability [and] consequence, that is risk. We deal with it everyday, but with the nuclear industry, obviously it’s way more intense and regulated,” Kester said. “The way we handled this pandemic from day one, the level of lockdowns, the masks, the whole concept of mandatory [vaccinations] … It just goes against the grain of everything that is logical in me.”

He added that he has never worried about his health during the pandemic.

Two other speakers said they pulled their children out of Oswego City School District due to the masking requirements, one of which was set to go to Kindergarten this year.

Another man, Joshua Dean was not happy with the mask policy as he said he believes it could hinder the self-confidence and education of children.

“I’ve been wearing this mask for 12 months. Now we are going to make it mandatory for our children to wear a mask. How is that effective? It is not. You are ruining our children’s confidence. You are ruining our children’s chance to learn properly,” Dean said. “I watched my high school son who was a freshman last year sit down and be very confused about what was going on with his grades, and he had a hard time trying to connect with his teachers.”

One of the final speakers, Victoria Willoughby, said that participating in mask mandates was part of a “slave humiliation ritual,” and parents should look into starting a school of their own.

“They are trying to convince you that you need them,” Willoughby said. “Find teachers that don’t agree, start your own school. Opt out. These people who pretend they have power, the power is yours, take it. I did. My son is well [after leaving the district]. He will not be damaged by any of this.”

After the public had the floor, Vice President Tom Ciappa reiterated that there is no vaccination mandate for COVID-19 from the school district, as that was another point of concern for those speaking.

During the Superintendent’s Report, when the board was made aware of the full plan, the board was asked to bring any concerns forward after each point of consideration. None of the board members who were present opposed requiring masks indoors. Sean Ohnmacht, who was not present for the meeting, had his prepared statement read by Ciappa.

“I agree that we need to be in-person five days a week. I also agree that a virtual option should only be offered to those who have medical conditions that prevent them from attending in-person. Additionally, I feel students should be unmasked like Central Square and Baldwinsville, the largest two districts closest to Oswego. I realize neighboring districts such as Fulton, Phoenix and Auburn are choosing to be masked,” Ohnmacht wrote. “Lastly, my stance on the mask could easily change in the four weeks leading up to the school year if COVID spikes in the district increase.”

Ciappa added that Central Square originally made masks optional but have since changed their policy to require them. This is because the county went to the “high transmission level,” per the CDC’s definition.

The Superintendent’s Report was the only item on the agenda Monday, as the board will meet again next Tuesday, August 24 to finalize the reopening plan among other items.

Agenda items and documents from the meeting can be found here. The full meeting can be viewed in the video link provided above.

