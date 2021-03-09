OSWEGO – Officials from Oswego City School District announced today that all schools will be closed for in-person and remote learning this coming Friday, March 12 due to anticipated staffing shortages from the second round of a COVID-19 vaccine.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said more than 100 staff members will receive their second round of vaccination beginning this Thursday, leading to the proactive decision to call for an emergency closure Friday in anticipation of a potential for side effects and staff missing work.

“Given the high number of staff who may be out this Friday due to possible side effects and the various district departments which will be affected by this, the district is concerned that our operations will be impacted — making it difficult for us to provide our educational program as normal,” Calvin wrote in a Tuesday letter announcing the decision.

Calvin said district buildings would resume their regularly scheduled hybrid model of learning Monday, March 15.

“Because we understand the associated planning that parents may need to put into place, we have chosen to share this information early with our community,” Calvin said.

He added that students who attend programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) will still be transported Friday.

A scheduled varsity boys ice hockey game will also go ahead as planned, officials said while noting practices are canceled Friday but will resume Saturday.

Those with questions on the closure should reach out directly to their school’s principal for more information.

Tuesday’s full letter from Dr. Calvin can be viewed on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.

