Oswego Common Council Able To Approve 2022 City Budget

OSWEGO – At Wednesday’s special Common Council meeting, the council was able to approve Mayor Billy Barlow’s city budget for 2022.

Prior to approving resolution No. 307, which enacted the budget for next year, the council had to host a public hearing on proposed local law No. 4. That law is the local law that must be approved whenever a tax levy exceeds 3% of the budget. While the tax rate did not change, the property value in the city increased, resulting in the larger tax levy.

The public hearing itself had no speakers sign up or attend the meeting.

After approving the budget and the tax warrant, the council had to amend the budget based on two changes the council discussed prior to the September 13 meeting, when the budget was supposed to be approved.

Resolution No. 308 amended the budget regarding the special events portion, as the council was able to find an additional $20,000 for the special events budget, something Barlow wanted initially. The $20,000 comes from an Employee Benefits Retirement account that had some extra money that could be pulled.

“There was actually some good news that came down through the Comptroller’s Office that would allow us to reduce our spending on retirement system costs,” said Councilor Kevin Hill. “We were able to make a switch there.”

The second resolution, No. 309, transferred $12,400 to the police for a clothing allowance. The funds also came from the Employee Benefits Retirement account.

Barlow later added that he supported both amendments and was very satisfied with the budget for 2022.

“This budget allows us to maintain progress in our neighborhoods and our parks and city streets, and also keeps Oswego an affordable place to live, work and raise a family,” Barlow said. “I am proud of that.”

