Oswego Common Council Holds Brief Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, June 11, the session brief with only seven items put to vote on the agenda. All resolutions were unanimously passed; the following a list of items approved by the council.

Approve minutes from June 27, 2022 Common Council meeting

Approve Use of Public Space – Gerri Millar, in order to host the Annual Porchfest on Sunday, September 18, 2022

Accept Monetary donation from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the purchase of a historic marker to be placed at the Stone Store (Cahill Landing Building)

Authorize Conveyance of Property located at 226 E. Bridge St. and authorize the City Attorney to prepare necessary Deed and Documents

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a Transfer of Funds from the General Fund Contingent Account to the Tourism Miscellaneous Account in the amount of $331.81 for Bumper Stickers

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete transfers of funds from the Enterprise Debt Contingent and Enterprise Contingent Accounts to the Bond Principal Account for a grand total of $154,7500.00

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete transfers of funds from within the Fire Department in the amount of $50,000.00 to cover miscellaneous purchases

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth week of the month, the next meeting to be held on Monday, July 25. To view the full agenda please click here. To view the July 5 Committee Meeting, please click here.

