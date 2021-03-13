Oswego County Health Department Works With Local Businesses To Get Ready For Spring Events

OSWEGO COUNTY – As New York state begins to ease restrictions on gatherings, Oswego County is working with local businesses to ensure that they are aware of the re-opening guidelines and limits on gatherings for in-person catered events, expansion of indoor dining, and vaccine availability for food service workers and hotel staff.

“While we all share the excitement that the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping, we want to make sure that as we relax restrictions, we are doing it in a safe manner, so we don’t interrupt the progress we have seen,” said Judith Grandy, Director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department.

Effective March 15, 2021, venues that host in-person catered events, such as wedding receptions, conferences or other celebrations may host events that exceed the current New York State social gathering limit of 50 persons as long as they follow the State guidelines.

The guidelines include, but are not limited to, notifying the local health department of scheduled events and enforcing testing or vaccination requirements for attendees, occupancy limits, social distancing, mask wearing, collecting information for contact tracing, and health screenings for staff.

The guidance for these events is available at https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Indoor_and_Outdoor_Food_Services_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf.

Beginning March 19, indoor restaurant dining capacity will increase from 50% to 75%, and beginning March 22, the social gathering limits will also increase.

“Our department currently has no written guidance regarding these changes, but we will continue to send updates and guide local businesses and the community as we receive it,” Grandy said.

For more information on reopening guidance, visit forward.ny.gov or oswegocounty.com. The Oswego County COVID-19 hotline is also available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 315-349-3330.

Links to register for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments are posted each Thursday at 10 a.m. on the health.oswegocounty.com website. A vaccination hotline number is available on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon to assists residents with signing up for vaccination appointments.

