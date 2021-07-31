Oswego County, United Way Team Up To Host Third Annual Senior Picnic Aug. 11

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County to host the third annual Senior Picnic Pick-Up.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Breitbeck Park, 91 Lake St., Oswego. Meals will be distributed at noon.

The event is open and free to any Oswego County senior, aged 60 years or older. There is a $6 charge for guests under the age of 60 years. Reservations are required and limited to the first 100 participants. To reserve your meal, call the OFA at 315-349-3484 by noon on Thursday, Aug. 5.

“I’m happy we are able to bring this event back,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “It was canceled last year due to concerns over COVID-19. It is modified this year to maintain the safety of all participants. They can pick up their meal and then explore the park where there are benches and picnic tables to use.”

The picnic lunch includes a turkey sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, potato salad, a fresh fruit cup, a cookie and chocolate milk. A goodie bag of miscellaneous items will be provided to each participant as well. Each bag will include a tick removal kit, a COVID-19 vaccination card protector, pens, puzzle books, tissues, ice cream coupons, coloring sheets and much more.

“It is important to recognize our older residents and keep them involved with the community,” Sunday said. “This is just one small way to give back.”

Attendees can also browse information booths under the pavilion. Representatives from the County’s DSS-Mental Hygiene Division, Adult Protective Services, Hospice and SNAP will join the OFA to answer questions about their respective programs.

In addition, the Oswego County mobile COVID-19 vaccination trailer will be on site from 11 a.m. to noon to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is eligible. Appointments are requested, but walk-ups are always welcome. Call the OFA at 315-349-3484 to reserve a vaccination spot.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, social distancing and face masks are required for those not yet fully vaccinated and while under the pavilion.

For more information or to reserve your meal, call the OFA at 315-349-3484.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...