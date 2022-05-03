Oswego Health Celebrates Healthcare Awareness Month

OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the city of Oswego are kicking off Healthcare Awareness Month on the right foot, honoring the systems healthcare workers and employees during a ceremony held yesterday, May 2.

Present during the event was Oswego Health President and CEO Michael A. Harlovic and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Backus, along with Mayor Billy Barlow, hospital officials, staff and area EMTs.

Harlovic spoke on behalf of the health system, relating his work in the healthcare field over the course of several years.

“I entered healthcare in 1983 as a Registered Nurse, so that’s about 37 years. This is the most trying and difficult time in the last 37 years that I’ve seen- and I’ve truly seen a lot. But I’ve seen the greatness of how a community, local government, [and] individuals can care for one another during such a difficult time. We really are families taking care of families,” Harlovic said.

In honor of Oswego Health’s vast array of its 1,200 employees, the system will be hosting food trucks, coffee bars and deliveries of packaged sweets to all 17 locations throughout the county, along with individual and group events.

Oswego Health Senior Director of Communications Jamie Leszczynski spoke about the effort and dedication their employees put forth every day.

“We are just very proud to be a part of this community. We employ 1,200 employees/healthcare workers that are just a part of the community – their vested. You can see them on the soccer field – the grocery store. We’re caring for our neighbors, our friends [and] our families. That’s what distinguishes us from others. We genuinely care about those that we see,” Leszczynski said. “But we’re just trying to show those that have worked so hard the last two or three years that they matter, that they’re making a difference, and that we appreciate them. So it’s a day for them to just kind of have lunch on us. Its fun because it’s a food truck verses the cafeteria or pizza and it’s just a break in their day.”

In an effort to show onging support, appreciation and an outpouring of love to healthcare workers and medical employees, Barlow has partnered together with local Oswego businesses to offer a 10 percent discount on the total purchase price of goods.

Participating businesses will display posters in their windows branding the words “We Love Our Healthcare Workers” with Oswego Health and city seals. Employees must show valid ID’s from their place of employment (Oswego Health, skilled nursing facilities, EMTs, etc.) to receive a discount.

“It’s always an honor to come, especially the last three years going through the pandemic, and come out and show support of our local healthcare workers,” Barlow said. “Certainly Oswego Health stepped up and led the way during the pandemic, not just for the city of Oswego but for all of Oswego County. So, this is a good opportunity to work with small businesses and show a little appreciation; not just words, but actually demonstrating that appreciation for the next few weeks. I’m Happy to partner with Oswego Health and the small businesses and I thank them for doing it.”

For a list of participating businesses in the cities of Oswego and Fulton, please visit this website at: oswegohealth.org/healthcaremonth.

Following is a list of updates Oswego Health has been busy preparing over the past year to better serve the greater Oswego County Community:

An $8 million renovation of Oswego Hospital’s third and fourth floor medical-surgical units is now finished. Upgrades to the floors include private rooms with user friendly state-of-the-art technology for better patient care and comfort. The floors had not been upgraded since 1969.

A new Oswego Prime Care will open its doors in July. This will allow for a third primary care office in Oswego for patient convenience. The office will be located in the lower level of Port City Medicine.

The Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness, which opened its doors in 2021, is a 32-bed acute care inpatient facility. The center offers both outpatient care and primary care at their site.

