Oswego Health To Discuss Men’s Health During Q&A Session

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch this Friday, June 4 at 12:15 p.m.
Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.
On June 4 at 12:15 pm, we will discuss Men’s Health with surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Strain and primary care physician, Dr. Andrew Rogall.
Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.