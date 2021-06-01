Oswego Health To Discuss Men’s Health During Q&A Session

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch this Friday, June 4 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can become healthier.

On June 4 at 12:15 pm , we will discuss Men’s Health with surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Strain and primary care physician, Dr. Andrew Rogall.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

