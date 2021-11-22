OSWEGO – Oswego High School students in the Criminal Justice course recently learned about community policing strategies and other topics during an in-class field trip featuring members of local government and law enforcement.

City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Oswego Police Chief Phillip Cady and Captain Damian Waters shared their opinions and experiences regarding topics such as bail reform, police funding, initiatives to help the homeless and quality-of-life issues within the community.

Their experiences built upon a previous activity in which students read news articles regarding bail reform and the increase in funding for additional police presence within the city of Oswego.

“We are so very appreciative that Mayor Barlow, Police Chief Cady and Captain Waters were able to come in and address the questions and concerns of our Criminal Justice students. It is important to empower our students with authentic learning experiences such as accessing our own local community leaders, while they are deciding what role they can play in their own efforts to improve our community,” said social studies teacher Thomas Caswell.

