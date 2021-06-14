OSWEGO – On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Marcus M. Miller, 38, of Oswego, New York, was arrested for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Miller’s charges are from an incident where he stabbed another male multiple times in the Town of Oswego during the late hours of Friday night or the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were alerted Saturday morning when the victim showed up injured at Ontario Orchards and was transported to Upstate Hospital from there. The victim’s cellular phone was taken during the altercation. The victim’s name has not been released.

Miller was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and was remanded without bail.

According to police, Miller and the victim know each other, and this was not a random act.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

