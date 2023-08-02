Oswego Music Hall Guest Curator Series Takes The Stage August 18 With Christie Lenée, “Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year”

OSWEGO COUNTY— Christie Lenée will take to the Music Hall stage on August 18 and Daniel Champagne on September 21. “Oswego Music Hall’s Guest Curator Series is bringing two of the best acoustic guitarists in the world to Oswego!” stated Mark Wahl, Director of the series. “We are fortunate to catch these incredible artists while on tour!”

Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:00.

A Tampa native and North Carolina resident, Lenée took First Place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2017, was voted Acoustic Guitarist of the Year by England’s MusicRadar in 2019, and was named in “Best Acoustic Guitarists in the World Right Now” by Guitar World in 2020.

Lenée has been described as “Dave Matthews meets Joni Mitchell and Michael Hedges,” integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. Her captivating performances have been seen on stages with Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Reynolds (Dave Matthews Band), Andy McKee, Amy Ray (Indigo Girls), Melissa Etheridge, Antigone Rising, Kaki King, Jake Shimabukoro, and Christopher Cross to name a few.

“Watching Christie Lenée perform her solo acoustic act is like seeing a firecracker execute a high-wire circus routine while doing flips and juggling flaming bowling pins” — Jimmy Leslie, Guitar Player Magazine.

“By mixing finger styles, two-hand tapping, and improvised percussion, this acoustic virtuoso is extending the potential of the acoustic guitar” – Guitar World.

Tickets are $17 advance sale and $20 VIP seating or when purchased at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and five and under are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Lenée and Champagne shows are made possible through the Music Hall’s Guest Curator program whereby new programs are introduced outside the regular concert series representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming. Curated events continue this fall with the FIREFestival, Kerouac multimedia presentation and Jazz By The Lake series.

The regular season kicks off on September 16 with Delaney Brothers Bluegrass on the National Stage. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage with light refreshments available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

