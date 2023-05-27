Oswego Police Dispatched to a Shooting at “The Sting”

OSWEGO – On May 27, 2023, at about 12:20 a.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to 49 W Bridge St, “The Sting”, for a reported shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and began to render first aid. The victim was transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate hospital for treatment. Officers are still on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120, enter prompt 4. Calls will be kept anonymous.

As information becomes available it will be released.

The Oswego Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisted on scene.

*UPDATE – This is a confirmed shooting with a male victim in critical condition at Upstate hospital. OPD is continuing to investigate.

