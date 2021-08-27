Oswego Police Locate, Arrest One In St Joseph’s Church Burglary From August 13

OSWEGO – On August 13, 2021, representatives of St Joseph’s Church reported to the Oswego Police Department that several expensive articles that had been donated for the St Joseph’s Bazaar fundraiser were stolen from the church. Upon investigation it was determined that James Brown Jr, a 38 year old male from Fulton had burglarized the church the day before and left the City of Oswego with the proceeds.

On August 26, 2021, investigators ultimately located and arrested Mr. Brown charging him with burglary in the third-degree (D felony) and petit larceny (A misdemeanor). Several of the stolen articles were able to be recovered.

“Thanks to the quick work of the Oswego Police Department, we were able to track down Mr. Brown for stealing several items to be used in a fundraiser for a local church. I thank the Oswego Police Department and the folks from St. Joe’s Church for helping to track down this crook and recover some of the items so generously donated by several small businesses and community members,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.

“The Criminal Investigations Division worked tirelessly with few leads to bring this case to a successful resolution, I commend them for their efforts,” Chief Phil Cady said.

Mr. Brown was arraigned in front of Judge Metcalf of the Oswego City Court and was remanded the Oswego County Jail pending further court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact police at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...