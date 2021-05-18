Oswego Resident, Afghanistan Veteran Retires After 32 Years Of Military Service

OSWEGO – Col. Ben Richardson, an Oswego resident and veteran of Afghanistan, retired from the New York Army National Guard May 16, after 32 years of service during a Joint Force Headquarters ceremony at the state headquarters.

Richardson was born in Boston, but raised in New York City. He attended Cornell University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, Government, and International Relations. He has a Masters in military studies from American Military University.

Richardson first enlisted the New York Army National Guard in 1989, starting at a private in the E Troop, 1st Battalion, 108th Infantry. After a promotion to sergeant, he volunteered for officer candidate school and received his commission as a second lieutenant in 1990.

Richardson brought a positive attitude to every job he’s had in the National Guard, said Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, the assistant to the NY State Adjutant General.

“During everything he did, Col. Richardson always had a smile on his face,” Natali said.

He has held a variety of positions during his military career, including infantry and scout platoon leader, infantry and cavalry troop commander, brigade plans and operations officer, brigade chief intelligence officer, battalion operations officer, division strategic plans officer and liaison officer.

Most recently, he served at the Chief of Staff for the Dual Status Command during the COVID-19 crisis from March to June 2020.

From 2013 to 2017, he commanded the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry. For the last two years prior to coming to Joint Forces Headquarters, he served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence with the 42nd Division.

In 2013, for the response to Hurricane Sandy, Richardson commanded a task force of more than 500 Soldiers, including his own 2-101st Cavalry.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 as the leader of a Provincial Police Monitoring Team working with Afghan police officers.

He served as the intelligence officer for the 1,500-member National Guard security force during the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City.

He also served as the commander of the National Guard airport security detail in Rochester in 2001 following the attacks of Sept. 11 of that year.

During his retirement ceremony, Richardson received the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal, the Army Legion of Merit, the Knowlton Award for excellence in Military Intelligence, and was admitted as a distinguished Knight in the Order of St. George Silver Medallion for his years of leadership in the Cavalry.

Richardson thanked his wife and children for their support over more than three decades of service, saying that without their support at home, he could not have pursued so many military responsibilities with the National Guard.

Richardson is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Armor and Intelligence Officer Advanced Courses, Combined Arms Staff Service School, Support Operations Officer Course, the Battalion Pre-Command course and the US Army War College.

His prior awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, NY Exercise Support Ribbon, NY Humane Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

In his civilian career, Richardson is a Social Studies teacher at Oswego High School, in Oswego, N.Y. where he lives with his wife, Nancy.

