Paddlefest 2023 To Fill The Oswego River With Kayaks & Canoes, Sponsored By Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – Kayaks and canoes will fill the Oswego River from Fulton to Oswego as Paddlefest, powered by Oswego Health, returns for 2023. The day-long opportunity to enjoy the scenic beauty of the historic canal takes place Saturday, July 15. Registration is $35 per adult and $10 for children ages 4 to 11, who must ride with a registered adult. The event will take place rain or shine. Paddlefest supports the work of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego.

Experienced kayakers and canoeists can begin at Indian Point Landing in Fulton between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. for a trip of approximately 13 miles to Wright’s Landing in Oswego, while more recreational enthusiasts can depart from the village of Minetto between 8 and 10 a.m., a trip of about 5.5 miles. All participants will enjoy the experience of going through four locks of the state canal system.

“Paddlefest is a beautiful way to experience the waters that fueled the rise of commerce in Central New York in years past, which gives fans of fishing and boating a wonderful playground and links our area to Lake Ontario and the world. The scenery’s great and the experience of going through the canal locks is unique. We thank Oswego Health for its critical support and recognize its long history of supporting our community,” said Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.

Jamie Leszczynski, SVP of Communications & Chief Brand Officer of Oswego Health shares, “At Oswego Health, we care. It’s a mantra that all 1,300 of our employees believe in and we care about this community because it’s our community! We take great pride in ensuring the health and wellness of our friends, family, and neighbors. So to help support Paddlefest again this year and encourage our community to participate in this amazing outdoor activity was an easy decision. This event instills community pride and Oswego Health is just proud to be a part of it all.”

After registering for the event, participants can also sign up for shuttle service. For $10, participants will drop their kayaks or canoes at their starting location, where it will be tagged and protected. They then drive to Wright’s Landing to drop off their cars and take the shuttle back to their starting spot. The cost of the shuttle service has been reduced thanks to underwriting from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corporation.

Also, participants can purchase official Paddlefest t-shirts for $20 at the time they register online. Purchasing online ahead of time guarantees a shirt in your size will be available as a limited number of shirts will be for sale at the event.

Participants are asked to arrive at their launch site at least 30 minutes ahead of time, with those using the shuttle service advised to arrive 90 minutes early to allow time for the added trip to Oswego and back. Advanced check-in is available Friday, July 14 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the first 100 advanced registrants receiving a free goody bag.

This event is not recommended for children under 12, though children from 4 – 11 can ride as a passenger with an adult. All participants must wear a life jacket and carry a whistle. Due to new state regulations, paddleboarders are not allowed in this event.

The museum thanks its supporters for Paddlefest, including Oswego County, the cities of Fulton and Oswego, Town of Minetto, New York State Canal Corporation, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, United States Coast Guard Station Oswego and its main sponsor, Oswego Health.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...