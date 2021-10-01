President Stanley Honored At Founder’s Weekend With Arena Naming

OSWEGO – In front of esteemed guests like SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and a pair of SUNY trustees, the SUNY Oswego community kicked off Founder’s Weekend by honoring President Deborah Stanley with a myriad of honors.

One of the Oswego College Foundation Board of Directors, Rose Cardamone Crane, unveiled the new name of the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena, the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall. The decision to honor Stanley was made by the foundation’s board of directors as a testament to her legacy.

“The college foundation strongly believes that this arena would be the most fitting space on campus to recognize the indelible impact that President Stanley has made,” said Crane. “To honor President Stanley’s legacy, the college foundation board led the effort to raise more than $2.4 million to establish an endowment fund to keep this facility well-equipped with the greatest technology and amenities. President Stanley, we want your contributions to SUNY Oswego to live in perpetuity in a space that you inspired and made a reality.”

In her remarks, Crane discussed how Stanley brought a “culture of philanthropy,” including two endowment campaigns, to the college which saw the endowment increase from $1.7 million in 1997 to $58.1 million today.

“Just think of the countless lives that have been forever changed thanks to the scholarship programs that President Stanley helped shepherd into existence, ” Crane said. “These scholarships often provide the difference enabling students to stay in college.”

Additional honors came from Mayor Billy Barlow and Malatras. Barlow proclaimed October 1, 2021 to be Deborah F. Stanley Day in the City of Oswego to congratulate her on her achievements and her retirement at the end of 2021. In addition to the proclamation, Stanley received the lifetime achievement award, the highest honor the City of Oswego can bestow upon Stanley. Beyond her accomplishments, Barlow made sure to thank Stanley for her guidance as a mentor to him early in his career.

“Dare I say maybe [it is] a sad day. I am losing a great partner here at SUNY Oswego in President Stanley,” Barlow said. “She has really been a mentor to me. When I took office I was 24 and really had no idea what I was doing. I was desperate to find other local leaders that I could look up to and follow and model myself after. Certainly President Stanley was one of those people that I looked and said, ‘That’s how you lead.’”

While those were the tangible honors, several members of the SUNY Oswego community also spoke on Stanley’s achievements and time at the college. SUNY Oswego alumnus Justin Dobrow emceed the luncheon and introduced speakers such as Student Association President Takayla Beckon, Malatras and even a special video call from Al Roker. Malatras spoke, sharing the story that he urged Stanley to stay.

“I have tried to use all of my powers to stop Deborah from retiring,” said Malatras. “I’ve literally stood in the middle of press conferences and said, ‘I have rescinded her retirement,’ but as we all know, she persisted because she is tough as nails … Deborah deserves this. She is a wonderful leader, committed educator and a mentor to many, including young chancellors like myself.”

At the end of the day, Malatras could not convince her or change her mind, part of the “swagger” that she maintains.

“She has the swagger because … what Deborah has shown the SUNY family is that you can build a world class institution right in Oswego, New York that is second-to-none,” said Malatras.

The luncheon ended with comments from Stanley herself who thanked everyone that helped her reach her goals and ultimately accepted the honor of naming the convocation hall and arena after her.

“[I] just want to say how profoundly grateful I am. This is an honor that is outsized to any one individual,” said Stanley. “I so appreciate all the wonderful testimonies to this long run that has laid down for this institution of amazing things. But you know and I know that no one person does this alone. I will accept all of it but only on behalf of so many people, so many people in this room and so many people outside of this room, so many of our students, but also of the heart and soul of this institution. I am profoundly thankful for the people that opened their minds and hearts and decided, too, that this was worthwhile.”

