PHOENIX – Emerson J. Middle School students recently used their artwork for the greater good, as they turned their creations into a fundraising effort to help battle food insecurity in Central New York.

The project, spearheaded by EJD art teachers Beth Pritchard and Brandi Finniss, encouraged students to create various styles and types of bowls to raise money for Erin’s Angels, a local nonprofit that helps feed families in need.

Eighteen students stayed after school to design stackable paper mache melon bowls and Monet-inspired paintings on recycled Syracuse China. The finished products were then sold and raffled off at the Phoenix Central School District’s annual art show, netting $370 for Erin’s Angels.

“The idea for this club, dubbed ‘Empty Bowls for Erin’s Angels,’ was based on the grassroots movement known as Empty Bowls, which is meant to highlight hunger throughout the world by combining awareness and art,” Pritchard said. “Essentially, empty bowls are created out of clay or other materials and sold at various art events to raise money to fill others’ ‘bowls’ by donating to food related charities!”

With a successful inaugural fundraising effort in the books, the EJD Art Department is already looking toward the future.

“We plan to continue the club next year and have another art sale at our art show next May,” Pritchard and Finniss said.

