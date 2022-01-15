SUNY Oswego Extends Appointment Of Chief Enrollment Officer Joel Wincowski

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego announced today that the appointment of Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management Joel Wincowski, is being extended through June 2023. Wincowski was hired back in October 2021 to lead the college’s enrollment efforts and manage the Admissions and Financial Aid operations.

As Oswego’s Chief Enrollment Officer, Wincowski will continue to be responsible for coordinating ongoing recruitment and retention strategies and initiatives across all facets of the university. He is also leading the college’s current search for a Director of Admissions.

“SUNY Oswego has already benefited from Joel’s 20-year track record in growing student enrollment and implementing effective enrollment strategies,” SUNY Oswego Officer-in-Charge Dr. Mary C. Toale said. “He stepped in and immediately brought colleagues and offices together this fall to develop and implement a bold enrollment marketing campaign, which has resulted in broadened exposure for SUNY Oswego and a measurable increase in applications received over last year. We are thrilled Joel will continue in this role and remain focused on Oswego‘s commitment to inclusive excellence.”

Wincowski has served numerous higher education clients over the past 20 years as a senior enrollment management consultant. He has supported the admissions operations and enhanced student enrollment for many institutions across the country including East Tennessee State University, Christian Brothers University, University of Alabama, Salem College, Palo Alto University, University of Saint Francis and the University of Maine, just to name a few.

During his long career, Wincowski has served other colleges and universities as Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid (St. Lawrence University and Keuka College), Dean of Admissions and Institutional Advancement (Paul Smith’s College) and Director of Enrollment Management (Utica College of Syracuse University).

He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology and master of education degree from Springfield College (Mass.). Wincowski has also received numerous Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) awards, merit awards, and gold and silver medals from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations and the Admissions Marketing Report.

