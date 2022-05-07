The Happy Pirates ‘Invade’ Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is please to host The Happy Pirates, a family friendly theater troupe from Rochester, New York, as one of the fun activities planned for children at the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

Kids of all ages can enjoy the Pirates’ performance from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast and other refreshments will be made available for a fee from the Girls Scout Troops #10566 & # 10567’s Trefoil Café. Other food vendors will be on site as well.

In addition, a chalk maritime themed mural activity will be featured each day from noon to 3 p.m. as kids are invited to “Chalk the Pier” adding their artistic talents and interpretations to expand the outdoor mural. The Museum will be offering an Oswego Lighthouse hands on craft for kids both afternoons while visiting the event. The Oswego Bookmobile will be on hand Saturday.

The Maritime Museum will be open and dockside tours of the National Historic Landmark, WWII Tug, LT-5 and Derrick Boat 8. Safety boats from the USCG and the Oswego Fire Department will be on site for viewing and safety demonstrations.

Also on display are booths for NOAA, NY Sea Grant, USCG Auxiliary and the Boating Industries Association. See a remotely operated vehicle kit being built. Volunteers will be on hand to talk about the schooner Ontario project and a new temporary exhibition, “The Harborfest Exhibit, celebrating the visual arts legacy of Oswego’s prized annual event, through posters” will be unveiled.

The children’s activities are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

Parking is across from Gibby’s Pub on Lake Street. Handicap parking provided on the west pier. An evening music performance by the Morris and the Hepcats will take place from 4-7pm on Saturday evening. Colloca Winery will be on site at this time as well as several food trucks.

This event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and is free to the public. Vendors providing refreshments for a fee. Visit www.thehappypirates.com to see more about this fun-loving Pirate group. To find out more about the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival weekend visit www.hlwmm.org or call the museum at 315.342.0480.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...