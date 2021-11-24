‘The Very Special Christmas Gift To Remember’ To Be Celebrated At Richardson-Bates House Museum’s Victorian Christmas Open House 

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society cordially invites the public to celebrate the holiday season for the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego on Sunday, December 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The theme for this year is “The Very Special Christmas Gift to Remember” that took place at the Richardson-Bates House in 1946. The event is free and open to the public.

“The historic Richardson-Bates House Museum will be fully decorated with remembrances of the special Christmas times that took place centuries ago,” said board trustee Justin White. “We welcome the community to join us in celebrating the holiday season in the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas.”

This event marks the final part of a yearlong celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Oswego County Historical Society and the 75th anniversary of its headquarters, the landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum.

The Oswego County Historical Society was formed in 1896 by a group of prominent civic leaders of Oswego. This was shortly after a very successful and memorable centennial celebration week which honored the event of the “Evacuation of the British from Fort Ontario in 1796.”

This recognized a legendary moment in American history when Oswego became fully free as a last territory in the country relinquished by the British, 13 years after the end of the American Revolution. This proudly remarked the first time the American flag was raised in Oswego at its military fort. Thereafter, the initial goal of the historical society was to promote, protect and preserve the history of Oswego County.

The most momentous moment for the historical society was the generosity of the fourth generation of the Richardson-Bates family. In 1946, the three surviving children of Norman and Florence (Morley) Bates, gifted the family’s historic residence to be the society’s permanent headquarters and serve as the first public museum in Oswego County.

This iconic Tuscan Villa landmark was commissioned in 1867 by Maxwell Richardson for his family. This included his mother Naomi Richardson, sister Harriet Richardson-Bates and nephew Norman Bates. The unique example of this style of architecture was designed by architect Andrew Jackson Warner of Rochester, New York. Richardson was a local attorney, successful real estate tycoon, businessman, civic leader and two-term mayor of Oswego. The opulent interior décor reflects the 19th century Victorian fascination with art, culture, education, and history.

This remains part of the museum mission. It is individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places and situated within the Washington Square Historic District. Due to the gift of 90 percent of the original contents, it remains one of the most intact house museums in New York State.

“The museum truly serves as the community memory bank,” said White. “It houses an incredible collection of artifacts, documents, manuscripts, photographs and more, that showcases the rich history Oswego County.”

In 1910, Norman Bates inherited the family residence as the sole heir of Richardson family estate. He moved in with his wife Florence (Morley) Bates and their four children: Betty, Norman, Jr., Sally and Maxwell Richardson Bates I. Florence Bates was the last surviving member to live in the house. From the time she first moved in with her family, Florence loved to celebrate Christmas and hired local florists to fully decorate her home during the holiday season. She tragically and unexpectedly died on Christmas Day in 1945.

It was a year later, on the anniversary of her death, that it was decided by her surviving children that the family homestead would be gifted to the historical society to be a public museum and headquarters in honor of their family legacy in the community.

Four generations had been long-time members of the historical society and their mother Florence was among the first group of women to become members. It was Richardson-Bates family that made the call to the president of the historical society after Christmas Day to give the ultimate Christmas gift, which was very proudly and unanimously accepted by the board of trustees. Together they were the founders of the very first historical and cultural museum site in Oswego County.

“It is important for the board of trustees and membership to continue the legacy that was so special from the start,” said Mary Kay Stone, OCHS president. “We continue to strive to preserve this truly one of a kind historic landmark and make all visits a memorable one.”

There will be traditional Christmas music for all ages. Many interesting items from the society collection and new donations will be on display. This year the gift shop has two 2021 limited-edition Christmas ornaments and various local history items perfect for last minute Christmas presents.

The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or call during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

