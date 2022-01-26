Three From Oswego County’s Business Community Join Shineman Foundation Board

OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation has elected three new members to its Board of Directors, board chair Kathleen Fenlon announced yesterday.

Joining the board of the nine-year-old foundation – which to date has awarded more than $13 million in grants and gifts to not-for-profit organizations around Oswego County and Central New York – are local entrepreneur Ed Alberts; Pamela Caraccioli, newly appointed president and CEO of Fulton Savings Bank; and Neelesh Shah, CEO and president of Performance Logic Inc.

Alberts, Caraccioli and Shah began three-year terms following their election at the Shineman board’s annual meeting on Jan. 19. They succeeded the foundation’s founder and former trustee Barbara P. Shineman; Thomas Schneider, president and CEO of Pathfinder Bank; and Gary Shanley, owner of Glider Oil Co. – each of whom served the maximum three terms on the Board of Directors.

Fenlon expressed both gratitude and praise for the former board members’ service and her excitement for the years to come with the new directors.

“The three new board members know the greater Oswego community well, and have a broad range of experience. The current Shineman board members are looking forward to working with them and the expertise they bring to support the mission of the Shineman Foundation,” she said.

The new members of the Shineman board pointed to their exceptional interest in serving Oswego County’s largest charitable foundation.

Alberts said, “I am humbled to be a part of the Shineman board that has accomplished so much in improving the quality of life in Oswego County and Central New York. I look forward to fulfilling the mission started by Richard and Barbara Shineman.”

Caraccioli said, “I’m very honored and pleased to help further the important work of the Shineman Foundation, providing transformative investments to our community through its non-profits, schools and government agencies. The foundation is highly responsive to the community’s needs—most notably health, education, and community development.”

Shah said, “Growing up in Oswego County and now coming back home after 30 years, I am excited to be part of an organization whose primary focus is on improving the lives of individuals within the county. The Shineman Foundation represents an opportunity to leverage both my deep understanding of issues that exist within the county and also help support and mentor organizations that can truly help facilitate change.”

Alberts has 20-plus years of health and wellness business expertise. As a serial entrepreneur, he specializes in management consulting and business strategy. He currently owns several businesses with locations throughout Central New York and the greater New York City area, including Riverwalk Oswego, F45 Training, Rehab Resources, Little Lukes Childcare Centers, WIRED Telcom, Strategic Domains, Oswego Hospitality Group, and RELAX The Spa.

Alberts, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, earned a degree in mechanical engineering and has master of science in management and master of business administration degrees from SUNY Oswego. He currently serves as vice chair of the Oswego Health Board of Directors, chair of the Oswego Health Foundation Board, and chair of the Oswego Health Comprehensive Campaign.

Caraccioli started this month at the helm of Fulton Savings Bank, a 150-year-old mutual savings bank with six branches throughout Oswego and northern Onondaga counties. She formerly oversaw external partnerships and economic development for SUNY Oswego.

She also serves as a board member for the state Economic Development Council, the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, and the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation. She is chair of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Biotech Accelerator.

Caraccioli holds a master of public administration degree from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School and a bachelor’s degree in law and society from the University of California at Santa Barbara. In 2017, she was named a Woman of Distinction by the New York State Senate.

Shah is a founder of his company — a leading provider of safety and compliance solutions to the healthcare industry — and a primary driver in creating Performance Logic PPM. He helped design and develop the company’s software platform. Prior to Performance Logic, he was a partner at Mercer Consulting Group (Oliver Wyman), where he managed large-scale business transformation projects within the healthcare sector. He has an undergraduate degree in materials science from Brown University.

He also serves as a director of the Tarandi Foundation, which supports and promotes education and community service through the provision of scholarships, educational grants, and community service grants with a prime geographical focus within Oswego County.

Besides Fenlon, the three new directors join Shineman Foundation board members Margaret Barclay, the board’s secretary and the executive director of the Oswego Health Foundation; Kathy Barker, daughter of Barbara Shineman and a longtime volunteer; board treasurer Tara FitzGibbons, business and operations manager at FitzGibbons Agency, an independent, full-service insurance agency; Floris Palmer-Nino, a retired speech-language pathologist whose late step father-in-law, Richard S. Shineman, left millions in his will to found and endow the foundation; and vice-chair Casey Raymond, chemistry professor and acting chair of the Honors Program at SUNY Oswego.

For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org. You can direct questions to [email protected] and keep up with us day-to-day on Twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change and to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It engages in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and pursues excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The Foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

