OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County volunteers are hard at work getting ready for their last Chicken Barbeque fundraiser of the year, set for Thursday, October 21 at Woodchuck Saloon in Oswego from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out).

“While the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel or postpone many of our fundraisers this year, we are finally getting back on track and the barbeque is a great way to continue to support our mission” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “We are eager to serve lots of friends and supporters at one of our most successful and delicious events, the Chicken Barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon.”

The $10 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes & a roll. Pre-orders are being accepted and volunteers will be providing delivery (for locations that order 5 dinners or more) in surrounding areas. Volunteers are also happy to walk orders out to vehicles once ordered. All pre-orders must be reserved by Friday, October 15 at 4 p.m.

WHO: United Way of Greater Oswego County hosts a Chicken Barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon.

WHAT: The $10 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes & a roll.

WHEN: Thursday, October from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until sold out. Pre-orders must be scheduled and picked up before 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell Street, Oswego, New York

HOW: Call 315-806-3430 or email [email protected] to pre-order and reserve your dinner up to the deadline of October 15. To order online visit this secure link: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/UnitedWayofGreaterOswegoCount_1/ChickenBBQ21.html

Photo caption: United Way staff and volunteers packing chicken barbeque dinners at Woodchuck Saloon. Pictured left to right: Barbara Bennett, Neal Johnson, Jeff Dewine and Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County.

