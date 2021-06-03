Workshop Scheduled for Round 11 of NYS Consolidated Funding Applications

OSWEGO – An informational workshop on the New York State Consolidated Funding Applications will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 9-11 a.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center located in the Best Western at 26 East First Street. Parking is free and available in the lot across from the conference center.

Dan Kolinski, deputy director at Empire State Development (ESD) in Central New York, will provide an overview of the funding opportunities available in this year’s Consolidated Funding Application competition. He will specifically mention changes to the ESD Grant program that will make the funds more accessible to regional projects. Also, attendees will learn about new programs in the Business Pandemic Recovery Initiative. Following the presentation, he will provide time to answers questions from the attendees.

Attendees MUST RSVP in order to attend, as seating is limited due to social distancing. Please RSVP to [email protected] or (315) 343-1545 by June 14 at 5 p.m.

