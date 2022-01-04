OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Tut’s Hair Pyramid will host a Kid’s Valentine’s Day Dance Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

The event is open to children ages two to 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Only 150 tickets are available due to COVID-19. They are asking only two adults per family attending please. To enter, you must have a ticket.

Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 to get your ticket or email [email protected] and a ticket will be sent to you for admission.

Free admission includes food, punch, party favors, sweet treats, games, photo props, crafts and music provided by Jim Rose. There will be a cookie decorating station and dancing. Cupid will arrive throughout the night.

Guests are invited to “wear your best dance clothes and come have some fun!” Masks will be required.

For more information about the event, please contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau, phone 315-349-3451 Ext. 3451.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related